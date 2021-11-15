A wine and beer tasting tour like no other

The Yadkin Valley Wine and Beer Tasting Tour will chase away those winter blues.

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — Chase the blues this winter with an assortment of reds, whites and ambers.

The 2021-22 Yadkin Valley Winter Wine & Beer Passport serves up tastings at 14 wineries, three breweries and one distillery in the North Carolina wine country. The passport expands to 18 locations this winter to include four wineries that recently opened along the Surry County Wine Trail.

“Each winter, the passport serves as a guide to all the great wineries and breweries here in the heart of Yadkin Valley,” says Jessica Roberts, director of the Tourism Partnership of Surry County. “Over the course of four months, it’s both a convenient and an economical way to experience wine country.”

Passport holders receive either one or two tastings at participating locations, as well as a keepsake stainless steel wine pump to preserve the freshness of opened bottles of wine.

The passports are valid four months, from Nov. 26 through March 27, 2022.

Wineries new to the passport are Golden Road, Hidden Vineyard, Pilot Mountain and Serre Vineyards. Returning wineries are Adagio Vineyards, Carolina Heritage, Elkin Creek, Grassy Creek, Haze Gray, Roaring River, Round Peak, Shelton Vineyards, Slightly Askew and Stony Knoll.

Three craft breweries – Angry Troll, Skull Camp and Thirsty Souls – add variety to the tasting options, along with Mayberry Spirits Distillery.

“People love the passports. Many come back year after year or give them as gifts to family and friends,” says Pat Colwell of Carolina Heritage Vineyards. “It’s really just the idea of having something fun to do for a weekend in winter, or spreading it across several winter weekends.”

Early bird pricing is $83 for individual passports and $125 for two-person passports through Nov. 25, 2021. Regular pricing begins Nov. 26 with rates of $95 for individuals and $145 for couples. Estimated value of each passport is $350.