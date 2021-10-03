Local wine shop offers a virtual tasting and a chat with the winemakers!

The Loaded Grape has an online event tomorrow night that you don't want to miss.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Danny Mackay knows a thing or two about wine. He should, he owns The Loaded Grape in Greensboro but he also knows that a wine shop with a virtual tasting isn't anything new since the pandemic so he decided to add an unusual twist.

"We saw an opportunity to educate our customers as well as offer them a unique wine," said Mackay, "So we had the vintner to do a Zoom session with our customers so they can ask anything they want about the wine and how they made it."

And speaking of the wine. Mackay says we look for the unique for these online sessions.

"This Thursday our customers will be chatting with the Godfather of finishing wine in bourbon barrels. This popular process all began with Dan Phillips of The Grateful Palate and he will field all questions Thursday evening," said Mackay.