The Golden Eagles Pep Band was unable to make the trip to Greensboro for the women's ACC Tournament, and Burlington Cumming's Band stepped up

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Hugh M. Cummings High School Cavaliers pep band in Burlington had the pleasure of serving as the pep band for Boston College Golden Eagles, at the ACC Women's Basketball Tournament in place of The Boston College band.

The Golden Eagles' band was unable to make the trip to Greensboro Coliseum, so the Cavaliers got the call to sub in for the Golden Eagles' band.

This isn't the first time these two schools have met at the Coliseum. In 2020, the Eagles pep band was unable to travel to Greensboro, and the ensemble from Cummings High School was there to save the day.

Band Director Gregory Milton says he's proud and honored his students were selected for this unusual opportunity, not once, but twice.

"It's an extremely big honor because in Guilford county they have some amazing band programs, and they did not call Guilford County Schools, they called Alamance-Burlington Schools and Burlington Cummings to come. "

Sophomore Baritone player Cesar Juanpedro told me, he knows how important this is for him, his friends, and his community.

"It's such a small city, and many people don't know about it but it's a lot of fo things that come from Burlington so I'm very proud to be able to represent Burlington and it's just an honor."