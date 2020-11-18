An Eden photographer channels her inner "Ralphie" with a holiday display

Eric Chilton talks with Ashley Latham about her storefront tribute to "A Christmas Story".

EDEN, N.C. — When the downtown association in Eden found out their Christmas parade was canceled they went to work. They wanted to do something to create a downtown stroll so people could still look forward to something holiday-themed that would bring in business and spread some happiness.

"We decided to decorate our storefronts with a holiday or Christmas theme so people could walk through downtown and enjoy themselves," said photographer Ashley Latham, "Then it hit me. I have to do something with 'A Christmas Story' theme."

She watched the movie with her family and had her kids making notes about the decor in each scene and then she went to the web.

"I went to Amazon to look for the infamous leg lamp and as Amazon does it led me to a Ralphie cardboard stand-up and after a while, we had it all on order," said Latham