"Come From Away" actor has Carolina roots

Jeremy Woodard was born in Greensboro and this Broadway tour brings him home.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Broadway actor Jeremy Woodard has come home. Back to his roots right here in the Triad.

"I was born in Greensboro. Moses Cone was where I made my first appearance," said Woodard, "My grandmother lived here for years and even though I grew up in Garner, NC I have strong ties to this part of the state."

Woodard is currently in the North American Tour of "Come From Away" which is at the Tanger Center until January 2, 2022.

This New York Times Critics’ Pick takes you into the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

Woodard says this stop on his tour is special.

"We have a very hectic schedule with this tour. It's usually a arrive on Wednesday and do shows on Thursday night and Friday night with two shows on Saturday and Sunday and then travel to the next city on Monday and Tuesday," continued Woodard, "But at least with this one I have relatives coming from all over to visit with me and its also the holidays so it is perfect."