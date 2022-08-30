Eric Chilton's "Useless Trivia" Part 3

In light of our kids headed back to school we take a look at how different teacher's jobs used to be more than 100 years ago.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Since the kiddos are back in school let's discuss what our teachers had to put up with back in the day. We are talking 1872! Note: You may appreciate your job better after hearing this.

I found an article on We Are Teachers.com that showed a list of rules for teachers at the time.

1. Teachers each day will fill oil lamps and clean the chimney!

2. Teachers will make their pens for the kids to use. (Whittling them out of wood, no less)

3. Male teachers may take one evening each week for courting purposes, or two if they attend church regularly.

4. After 10 hours of work in school, the teachers may spend the remaining time reading the Bible or other good books.

5. Women teachers who marry will be dismissed.

6. Every teacher should put aside a goodly sum from their earnings for their benefit during their declining years so as not to be a burden on society.

7. Any teacher who smokes uses liquor in any form frequents pools or public halls, or gets shaved in a barber shop will give good reason to suspect his/her worth, intention, integrity, and honesty.

8. The teacher who performs faithfully and without fault for 5 years will be given an increase of 25 cents per pay period providing the Board Of Education approves it.