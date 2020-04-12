A Greensboro art center pushes through the pandemic

The GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art is holding their highly anticipated winter show despite tough times.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Patrons of The GreenHill Center wait every year for their Winter Show. It is highly anticipated each and every year. And they are refusing to cancel this event despite the pandemic. Organizers say it is so important to the art community and they will take every safety precaution to make sure the artists works are seen.

"The Winter Show brings together over 100 artists each year from across North Carolina and constitutes a comprehensive survey of the finest art and craft being produced by artists who either reside or have lasting ties to the state," said Executive Director Barbara Richter, "Painting, sculpture, photography, ceramic, jewelry, woodwork, fabric and fiber works are all displayed in a harmonious installation. Artists showing work in the exhibition vary not only by mediums but also by experience, background, and perspective."