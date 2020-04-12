A website just for Triad artists and art lovers

Roch Smith Jr. is a website designer who saw a need. How to help local artists during one of the toughest times they've ever been through.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Roch Smith Jr. had an idea. He wanted to help the arts. We all know how tough it has been for artisans all over the world ever since the pandemic. The economy was upside down and the arts have taken a massive blow.

So off he went to build Greensboro Arts Hub.com.

"The mission of GreensboroArtsHub.com is to provide artists in the Greater Greensboro region of North Carolina an online platform that helps them fulfill their ambitions and to build awareness of local art and artists to the region and the world," said Smith.

"I'm hoping that we will get so many people checking out our artists that it crashes my server," Smith chuckled.

The website is easy to navigate and gives we who appreciate the arts a place to see local talent while also giving local artisans a place to show their gifts.