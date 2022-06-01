Local symphony celebrates its 75th season

The Winston-Salem Symphony has a classic concert this weekend to celebrate its birthday and you're invited.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Symphony is kicking off its 75th anniversary year with a Classic Series concert cycle entitled “Celebrate!” featuring world-renowned conductor JoAnn Falletta and award-winning Romanian pianist Alexandra Dariescu..

The concerts will begin with musical fireworks and brass fanfares as the Symphony’s Assistant Conductor Karen Ní Bhroin conducts Dmitri Shostakovich’s Festive Overture. Superstar conductor Falletta will take the orchestra as award-winning Romanian pianist Dariescu shows us how a true professional handles the piece.

"People will love this series because it is the classics of the classics," said Falletta, "Even if they don't know the names of the songs they will know them all anyway.".