Trans-Siberian Orchestra coming to the Greensboro Coliseum

Experience the rock holiday tradition Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Editor's Note: The main video in this story is from a March 2021 story on Greensboro coliseum employees excited to be back at work.

Get ready to rock the holidays with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra!

The rock band will perform “Christmas Eve and Other Stories” on Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m. in the Greensboro Coliseum.

TSO’s late founder/composer/lyricist, Paul O’Neill said "Christmas Eve and Other Stories" follows a story set on Christmas Eve when a young angel is sent to Earth to bring back what is the best representative of humanity. 

The album and tour feature fan-favorites as “Ornament,” "This Christmas Day," "O’ Come All Ye Faithful," and the epic “Old City Bar.”  

Additionally, officials said the tour will enjoy a second set containing some of TSO’s greatest hits and fan-pleasers including "Christmas Canon,” “Wizards In Winter” and many more. 

More information about purchasing tickets can be found here. 

