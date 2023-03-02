North Carolina radio station celebrates 75 years!

WPAQ celebrates the milestone with a big concert this weekend. It was on Groundhog Day in 1948 when founder Ralph Epperson launched the station.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — One of the most legendary AM radio stations in the United States celebrates its 75th birthday this week and it's right here in the Triad.

It was on Groundhog Day in 1948 when founder Ralph Epperson launched the station over the airwaves with the hopes of being “your home for bluegrass and Old Time string music,” and a dash of the gospel as well.

The festivities on Saturday, Feb. 4, begin at 4:30 p.m. with a showing of a documentary about Epperson and his station’s place in AM radio history: “Broadcast: A Man and His Dream,” directed by Jordan Nance of nearby Reidsville, NC.

A concert to celebrate the station’s stature in the Old Time and bluegrass music worlds begins at 5:45 p.m. featuring five bands: Travis Frye & Blue Mountain, The Country Boys, Slate Mountain Ramblers, The Nunn Brothers, and Harrison Ridge.

Mount Airy is one of a select few towns with a radio station that continues to keep its founder’s promise more than seven decades later. With community service as a primary mission, Ralph Epperson set out to inform and entertain those living in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

One example is the Merry-Go-Round live broadcast of Old Time and bluegrass music. Every Saturday morning since Groundhog Day 1948, local and regional musicians have performed live on the station’s airwaves, making it the second-longest-running live radio broadcast in the nation, trailing only the Grand Ole Opry.

Merry-Go-Round fans can enjoy a live broadcast earlier on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11 a.m. at the Earle Theatre for an admission price of $8.

Construction began on WPAQ in early 1947. After months of hard work, the station’s first official broadcast occurred on Feb. 2, 1948, with a performance by the Green Valley Boys.

From day one, Epperson’s desire to serve his community with news and entertainment was paramount. Live performances of local, regional and national musicians, of which many were recorded, fulfilled his pledge to bring listeners the best in bluegrass, Old Time, and gospel music, as well as tobacco market and agricultural pricing and news, all very important during the station’s early years.

The station has also been on hand for live remote broadcasts of numerous business grand openings, as well as every Autumn Leaves Festival.

Local sports are a long-standing tradition at WPAQ. In 1948, and again this past fall, the Granite Bears of Mount Airy High School won state football championships, and both of those games were broadcast on WPAQ.

Epperson’s promise to preserve the traditional string music of the Blue Ridge continues to this day with son Kelly Epperson at the station’s helm. Musicians are encouraged to share their talents by performing live from Studio A at the station, or from the Merry-Go-Round stage.