My 2 Cents: Hidden treasures of the Triad

Finding the hidden art on the streets of the region and the stories behind them.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — I recently did a story with a local mural artist Raman Bhardwaj and his incredible works of public art. When he told me to meet him at Red Cinemas I thought Oh, he must've done those incredible works of art on the front and the sides of the building. But then he told me to pull around back. When I turned the corner I saw something amazing. Panel after panel of artwork running the entire length of the building.

He said these are all local artists' works and they were incredible. It made me realize that there are probably hundreds of these hidden treasures across the area. Places that we've visited a million times but never knew they were just around the corner.

If you are familiar with video games then you may know what an Easter Egg is. It is something that designers hide in their games for the users to happen across. For trivia buffs, it's kind of like those hidden treasures in the background on tv sitcom sets (Like Seinfeld's Superman items). But these works of street art are amazing and so inspiring. They have changed the way I look at the streets of Greensboro and now I will walk the alleys hoping to find another painting or mural. Get out there and look for yourself. You might be shocked and amazed at what you find.