Victor Solomon is a senior at NC A&T. He’s been asked to sing the National Anthem for the Carolina Panthers for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One North Carolina A&T student is taking advantage of the opportunity of a lifetime this weekend.

The name Victor Solomon might be familiar to you. This breakout superstar made his name on one of America's favorite singing competition this year.

But this Aggie Senior is back in Greensboro finishing his degree and this Sunday, he'll be doing something very special.

The Carolina Panthers selected Aggie Victor Solomon to sing the National Anthem at Sunday's Panthers game, and we spoke with Victor about his excitement ahead of Sunday's big game.

"Just getting selected to sing the national anthem for the NFL is a huge accomplishment in my book. I'm really really excited and really grateful to be on a national platform like that again, God is continuing to open up doors in my life and I'm super excited."

If you see Victor Solomon on the campus of North Carolina A&T, you'd think he was just a regular college student doing the best he can to graduate.

But he has a talent, that's undeniably impressive.

"I first discovered my love for singing when I was about 6 years old. I was in the room with my sister just playing around and she was like Victor you sound like the people from the music videos. From that moment on I was just like I love singing."

This Sunday's performance of the National Anthem at Bank of America Stadium will be in front of 75,000 panther fans.

"I Will say that right now I'm not nervous. I'm just really excited to go out there and sing to the best of my capability and just continue to open doors and bring forth opportunities for my career."

Victor also told us he's working on new original music as well that should be coming out soon.