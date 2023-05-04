Do you love pickles? This North Carolina festival is for you.

Pickle lovers, get ready! The North Carolina Pickle Festival returns to a live, in-person event for 2023!

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. — Pickle lovers, we've got an event for you, and it's a big 'dill.'

The North Carolina Pickle Festival kicks off Friday, April 28 from 5-10 p.m., with the main day on Saturday, April 29 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in downtown Mount Olive - the home of Mount Olive Pickle Company.

There are a wide variety of community events, including:

Cuke Patch 5K Friday, April 28, 8-9 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for best male and female costumes and best group costumes.

Pickle Eating Contest Takes place at the main stage area on Saturday, April 29th at noon. Up to 24 contestants will be accepted to participate. Contestants will be selected from this pre-registration only.

Recipe Contest A chance to win a year's supply of Mt. Olive Pickles!

Tour de Pickle Three routes through scenic Wayne, Duplin, and Sampson counties. Check-In begins at 8:00 am for all riders.

Live Music

Dancer Stage

Car Show

Pickleball Tournament Will be played Friday and Saturday, April 28-29, 2023 University of Mount Olive’s John Neal Walker Tennis Center

Beer and Wine Garden

Special Guests

According to the festival organizer, parking will be available at the University of Mount Olive’s Kornegay Arena, 634 Henderson Street.

Participants then can catch the free shuttle to the festival’s official Welcome Center at R&R Brewing.

There will be ATMs available at two downtown banks. First South, at 213 N. Chestnut Street, and Wells Fargo, at NE Center Street. According to festival organizers, they will also have an ATM available in the vicinity of the carnival rides, at the corner of Main and Chestnut.

There is still time to volunteer for the event, if interested visit their website.

