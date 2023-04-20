Free wedding giveaway! | Say 'I do' at Greensboro's Fun Fourth festival

Four lucky couples will get married in front of family, friends, and the community in Downtown Greensboro on July 4, 2023!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This year, engaged couples can say 'I Do' during the Fun Fourth festival in Downtown Greensboro for free.

Four lucky couples will win an all-expense paid wedding including:

- Wedding Coordination

- Digital wedding invitations

- Getting ready, ceremony, and reception location

- Hair and make-up services for 1 person

- Up to 1 bridal bouquet and 2 boutonnieres

- Transportation for couples between venues

- Day-of photographer

- Wedding vendors - officiant, live ceremony music, day-of coordinator

- Mini reception vendors - details to be announced

- 15 access passes for guests at the mini reception

The application deadline is May 31. Winners will be notified by June 21.

The festival is still in need of volunteers. If you're interested in helping, visit their website.

