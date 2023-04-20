x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Free wedding giveaway! | Say 'I do' at Greensboro's Fun Fourth festival

Four lucky couples will get married in front of family, friends, and the community in Downtown Greensboro on July 4, 2023!

More Videos

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This year, engaged couples can say 'I Do' during the Fun Fourth festival in Downtown Greensboro for free.

Four lucky couples will win an all-expense paid wedding including:

- Wedding Coordination
- Digital wedding invitations
- Getting ready, ceremony, and reception location
- Hair and make-up services for 1 person
- Up to 1 bridal bouquet and 2 boutonnieres
- Transportation for couples between venues
- Day-of photographer
- Wedding vendors - officiant, live ceremony music, day-of coordinator
- Mini reception vendors - details to be announced
- 15 access passes for guests at the mini reception

The application deadline is May 31. Winners will be notified by June 21.

The festival is still in need of volunteers. If you're interested in helping, visit their website.

Related Articles

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Before You Leave, Check This Out