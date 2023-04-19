Outdoor recreation festival takes over Pilot Mountain this weekend

The festival highlights all the recreational back-to-nature activities this weekend.

PILOT MOUNTAIN, N.C. — The Town of Pilot Mountain hosts the Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Festival & Expo this weekend..

This event is designed to showcase outdoor recreation businesses and gear manufacturers, while increasing awareness of the natural resources available in Surry County and the Pilot Mountain area, including Pilot Mountain State Park.

Renowned band Old Crow Medicine Show performs a Saturday night concert that takes place at the Armfield Civic Center. Grand Ole Opry Inductees and Grammy Award-winners, Old Crow Medicine Show is an Americana string band based in Nashville, Tennessee, known for old-time, folk, and alternative country genres.

The Pilot Mountain Outdoor Adventure Expo weekend features a selection of the best recreational vendors, motivating folks to get outdoors in the fresh air. A host of the area’s favorite food trucks will satisfy the appetites of attendees, while a beer & wine garden awaits to quench all thirsts.

Beyond the concert, food, and drinks, festivities include a 5K race, criterium bike race, disc golf tournament, climbing wall, yoga classes, and recreational gear demonstrations.