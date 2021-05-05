Outdoor concert series returns to Asheboro

The popular Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series debuts next month.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — The popular outdoor concert series in Bicentennial Park will be back beginning in June. Johnathon Sermons of the City of Asheboro says it is a local favorite when it comes to area events and it was time.

"We are committed to safety and realize that while restrictions are easing, our number one priority is still keeping people safe," continued Sermons, "And while the events are returning you can rest assured that we are keeping health front and center through the series."