Over 40 free concerts coming to downtown Greensboro this year!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro Downtown Parks, Inc. (GDPI) is promising a slate of free entertainment following a fairly dry entertainment scene last year due to COVID.

According to a release, Center City Park will host two concert series in Food Truck Friday Grooves, taking place every Friday through October at lunchtime, and City Sunsets on Saturday nights this summer.

“We are so excited to be able to hire local musicians to come back to the parks in 2021. The effects of this pandemic have not been easy for our gig workers, so we will continue to do everything we can to get artists back in front of live audiences this year,” said GDPI Executive Director, Rob Overman.

The lineups for Food Truck Friday Grooves will be announced monthly on the Greensboro Downtown Parks blog and social media platforms. June’s lineup of performers and food trucks can be found here.

City Sunsets concert lineup has been announced in full and can be found on the GDPI blog here.

“Operating an outdoor facility, we have the benefit of limited risk of COVID-19 transmission between visitors. Still, we are encouraging folks to make the safest choices for their families as we brave this transition. It certainly feels like a new world out there, and we’re hoping the community will join us in enjoying it,” said Overman.