Four new shops, restaurants opening at the Friendly Center

A Starbucks, two shops and a comfort food restaurant debut in the next 12 months at the shopping center.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four new retailers are coming to the Friendly Center in Greensboro in the next 12 months.

Friendly Center officials announced . Ben’s Boyz, Buff City Soap, Pink Poppy Shoppe, and Starbucks have all signed agreements to shops at various dates.

"We are so excited about the variety of retailers joining Friendly Center over the next 12 months,” Friendly Center general manager Sandi Malcom said. “Not only do these retailers bring new niches within our retail and dining categories but we are thrilled to offer our shoppers a collection of unique locally owned businesses and national favorites. Our goal is to provide a convenient shopping experience and to continually evolve our tenant mix to meet the demands of the community we serve.”

There are now more than 120 businesses at the Friendly Center. Malcom notes traffic has picked up as vaccinations have increased and COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina have decreased.

“We’ve seen a noticeable uptick in traffic and sales as consumer confidence throughout the pandemic increases,” Malcom said. “As such, the demand for retail space is growing and we’re looking forward to announcing more national, regional, and local store openings in the coming month.”