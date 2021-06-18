Four new shops, restaurants opening at the Friendly Center

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four new retailers are coming to the Friendly Center in Greensboro in the next 12 months.
Friendly Center officials announced . Ben’s Boyz, Buff City Soap, Pink Poppy Shoppe, and Starbucks have all signed agreements to shops at various dates.
"We are so excited about the variety of retailers joining Friendly Center over the next 12 months,” Friendly Center general manager Sandi Malcom said. “Not only do these retailers bring new niches within our retail and dining categories but we are thrilled to offer our shoppers a collection of unique locally owned businesses and national favorites. Our goal is to provide a convenient shopping experience and to continually evolve our tenant mix to meet the demands of the community we serve.”
There are now more than 120 businesses at the Friendly Center. Malcom notes traffic has picked up as vaccinations have increased and COVID-19 restrictions in North Carolina have decreased.
“We’ve seen a noticeable uptick in traffic and sales as consumer confidence throughout the pandemic increases,” Malcom said. “As such, the demand for retail space is growing and we’re looking forward to announcing more national, regional, and local store openings in the coming month.”
- Ben's Boyz is a local comfort food restaurant that's moved into its first brick-and-mortar location after starting as a food truck in the Triad. The father-son ownership duo opened the doors on June 1.
- Buff City Soap is an all-natural beauty and skincare shop with a variety of handmade products. The store is expected to open in the fall.
- Pink Poppy Shoppe is a boutique selling women’s apparel, shoes, gifts and home decor. It opens next to the White House | Black Market later in July.
- Additionally, a Starbucks is coming across from the Belk Home Store. It will have a drive-thru. Management is targeting a spring 2022 opening.