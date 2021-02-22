PTI showcases local artists in the terminal

The "Call For Artists 2021" will provide lots of exposure to local artists

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is arguably one of the most viewed buildings in the Triad. The Piedmont Triad International Airport terminal gets lots of eyeballs on it every day and night. So what better place to show off our local talent.

"We reach out to the Triad's vast art community to get their works of art and then we display them throughout the building," said airport director Kevin Baker, "It not only provides great scenery for the travelers but it is a way to brag about our artists and maybe get them a sell or two along the way."

The request is open to all artists in the state of North Carolina and the Southern Virginia counties that border our area.

The artists are also paid for their travel and time during the installation.