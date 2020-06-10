PTI Airport to show Disney's 'Up' at drive-in movie night

PTI is letting 150 cars into the parking lot for a movie night. You must register online to get a spot!

How about a movie night...at the airport?!

Piedmont Triad International Airport is hosting a drive-in movie on Saturday, Nov. 7. The airport is showing Disney's 'Up' on two 40x20-foot outdoor screens in the South Parking Lot. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m., with the movie starting at 7:30 p.m.

PTI is letting 150 cars into the lot, with parking spaces in between each car. The event is $20 a car and you must register online to get a spot.

“Drive-in movies aren’t exactly business as usual for PTI,” said Paul Mengert, the chairman of the Airport Authority. “But 2020 isn’t exactly a typical year.”

Proceeds from the movie night will go to local food banks.

PTI is asking moviegoers to bring two non-perishable food items.