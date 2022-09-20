Spookywoods returns for another season with a few changes

Spookywoods will officially kick off their season Saturday, September 24.

ARCHDALE, N.C. — Kersey Valley Spookywoods is one of the largest haunted attractions in the country.

Spookywoods originally opened back in 1985, when a group of teenagers transformed an old farmhouse into their own haunted house.

With just a couple bucks to get in, and wanting more, friends and family quickly showed owner, Tony Wohlgemuth, they were onto something.

Fast-forward, 38 years later, the attraction has received national recognition, including being named one of Hauntworld's Top 13 haunted attractions in the country.

When the pandemic hit in 2020, owners knew they needed to make some changes. Masks have been required the last two seasons.

They have also made some changes to the attraction to space people apart and reduce crowds, including timed ticketing, modifications to their concessions and even changing the make-up used for the actors.

As cases of COVID-19 remain lower than years past, they have learned that many of those changes actually benefitted their customers and are now their new normal.

Spookywoods also made some changes to some of their sets.

Thrill seekers used to board a tram to venture into the woods, but now that has been replaced with a walking attraction.

Spookywoods has many new things tucked away behind the old farmhouse and corn field this year. Only those who dare will have to experience it for themselves!

Spookywoods is located in Archdale, right off Interstate 85 and will officially kick off their season Saturday, September 24.

Ticket booths open at 7:30 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m.

Facemasks will not be required this year.