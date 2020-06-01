GREENSBORO, N.C. — Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Summit Avenue will be making a major announcement at 11 a.m. today.

A spokesperson for the venue hasn't released many details about the announcement but calls it "major" and involving millions of dollars.

WFMY News 2 will stream the live event on Facebook and via the News 2 app.

According to the Tanger Center, the announcement will take place on the third floor of the center and guests will be welcomed to a tour.

