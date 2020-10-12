Two GCS music teachers are up for the same award from the Grammys.

The music educator of the year award is a huge honor. What are the odds that two music teachers at the same school could be finalists?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The odds are astronomical. Two teachers. Both went to UNC-G together and both were music majors. Both ended up teaching at NW Guilford High School and now...

Wait for it.

Both are nominated for a Grammy for Music Educator of The Year.

Eric Chilton spoke with Brian McMath and Donnie Walter about this honor and how excited they are as well as how this process works.

This isn't the first time that someone from the Triad has won this award. Phillip Riggs who taught at Ledford High School at one point in his career won this award back in 2016.