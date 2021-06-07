A Triad businessman gives back to those in need

Bob Page of Replacements, LTD started "Bob's Closet" which has given away more than 14,000 articles of clothing to the needy.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Bob Page, founder, and CEO of Replacements, Ltd., learned the value of generosity and community at an early age, led by the example of parents who would share what little the family had with neighbors in need.

“They taught me a lot about helping others in the community; about fairness, honesty, and respect for others,” says Page. It’s in this spirit of making a positive impact that Page started Bob’s Closet in 2016, a project of Triad Friends, a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Bob’s Closet collaborates with 30 nonprofits in Guilford, Forsyth, Alamance, and Rockingham counties to provide clothing at no cost to low-income families and individuals. Last year, through referrals and appointments, Bob’s Closet served 762 guests and donated 13,878 new and gently used clothing items.

“We offer personalized shopping experiences for individuals and families with the intent to fulfill a fundamental need,” says Bob’s Closet Coordinator Ashley West. “In Bob’s Closet, our guests have an opportunity to choose their own clothing, try on the items they love and leave with a week’s worth of free clothing that fits them and suits their personal style.”

In addition to providing on-site shopping appointments at Replacements’ warehouse, Page and volunteers work with local organizations to share new socks and sweats to people experiencing hardship. In fact, Hanes for Good chose Bob’s Closet as a recipient for their 2021 Sock Drive, adding 1,000 new socks for men, women, and children to the Closet’s inventory. And an ongoing collaboration with Walter Hines Page High School, Eastern Guilford High School, and Bob’s Closet helps students from the schools' Occupational Course of Study (OCS) programs earn career hours they need to graduate.