Guilford College Bryan Series is going virtual

The popular series was put on hold due to the pandemic...until this week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Ty Buckner with Guilford College has seen many Bryan Series speakers over the years. From Kareem Abdul Jabbar to Laura Bush. ANd this year was destined to be a big one ....until it wasn't.

"We were days away from bringing in the highly anticipated Sally Field when the pandemic hit," said Buckner.

"It threw us and really the series for a loop. And every month since then we have been searching for answers. Rescheduling speaker-by-speaker until we made the decision to go virtual."

The series is one of the more popular events in the Triad and people come from all over to see the names that in some cases are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

"We have rescheduled Sally Field and Colson Whitehead, two powerhouses for the season and we can't wait to get back in person," said Buckner.

This year the series will debut its virtual speaking engagements in September, October, and November but hopes to be back in person at the long anticipated Tanger Center for The Performing Arts at the start of 2021.

This week features Harrison Hickman, political analyst, CBS News contributor, and Guilford College graduate. Mr. Hickman's speech is this Thursday, September 17, 2020, at 7 pm.