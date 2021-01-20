A restaurant that brings the coast to the Triad

"Carolina Fish Fry" is saving us a 3 hour drive to get Calabash style seafood!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — How many times have we counted the days until our next beach trip so we can get some of that Calabash style seafood? Well, wait no more. The newest seafood restaurant for Greensboro is here and they specialize in that Calabash style food. Welcome to The Carolina Fish Fry Co.

"So, you will see all that Calabash fare at our restaurant plus much more," said owner Bonnie Dobson, "My husband was laid off from a restaurant chain and we were trying to figure out what to do. Luckily a contact of his said lets do this the way we've always wanted too, ourselves. So here we are."

The restaurant has only been open for a few months but has been so successful they are opening another one in Burlington in 2 months.