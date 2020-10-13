A different, safer twist on Halloween

If you're looking for a COVID-friendly Halloween, head to Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — This year none of us really know what Halloween will look like. But if you're in Burlington they have decided to adapt to the pandemic version of the holiday without skimping on the goodies.

"We knew that this year would be different so we went to the drawing board and came up with two different events stretched out over a week or two that promises to be fun and safe at the same time," said Parks and Recreation's Emily Crowley, "We are having a scavenger hunt downtown where kids will be on the hunt for bats on the storefront windows and if they find enough they can get a goodie bag and prizes."

The other event is as safe as they come when it comes to contactless trick-or-treating.

"We decided to have a Halloween drive through where families can watch performances and be given treat bags all from the safety of their cars and trucks," said Crowley.