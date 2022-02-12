Inside the Oscar Mayer Weinermobile

The iconic vehicle made a stop at WFMY News 2, and we couldn't wait to get a tour!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are only six of these wonderful cars in existence and they travel the country every year spreading joy, along with a lot of ketchup and mustard.

The Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is in Greensboro this weekend and they made a quick stop by WFMYNews2.

"We travel a great deal," said Weinermobile crew member Chad. "In fact, we travel to a different location each week averaging about 500 miles between stops."

The lucky few to have ever driven these cars are recent college graduates looking for something fun and different to do with their first year before jumping into the real world.

"There are about 2,000 college grads applying for these positions and only 12 get the nod, so we are an elite group," joked crew ember Keegan. "We have to attend what is called Hot Dog High which is an intensive training period we are professionally trained on how to handle the media and also to remember all of our wonderful puns."

The Weinermobile will be at Downtown Greensboro's Festival Of Lights tonight and in the holiday parade tomorrow afternoon.