Opening a restaurant in the pandemic

City Barbecue says they are ready to compete in a state known for barbecue

GREENSBORO, N.C. — We hear of restaurants changing their way of doing things all the time. Especially during the pandemic but rarely do we hear of someone opening a restaurant in the middle of this global crisis. But City Barbecue does.

"We felt like the timing was actually perfect. As restrictions loosen we decided to pull the trigger and come out of the gate finely tuned for pandemic service. From safety to curbside and even catering we have studied what we need to do," said CDO Keith Willis.

This chain has more than 50 restaurants nationwide and is headquartered in Ohio. We asked Willis if they are ready for the highly competitive barbecue market that is North Carolina.

"We pride ourselves on the best meat and processes around. We serve multiple barbecue styles from all over the country," said Willis, "So customers can have everything from Carolina style to St. Louis and Memphis style. It's a little bit of everything."