Restaurant owner says it's the perfect time to open a new venue

The owner of "Lewis and Elm" opens in a few weeks and he says they have it all planned out to fit the current situation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Jake Assaf knows a thing or two about restaurants. As the owner of Rioja Wine Bar he thought it was time to take his company to the next level.

"We researched so much during the pandemic and originally we were going to open last year but we waited and waited and refined our ideas and made some changes and now is the time to open," said Assaf.

"Our food menu features a selection of inspired cheese, as well as seasonal salads and sandwiches. We focus on flavor combinations and ingredients often reserved for fine dining, Assaf continued, "Our beverage list is comprehensive but not overwhelming. While we like to rotate the list often, we will always intentionally select wine and beer representative of style, region, and terroir."