It's time for the "Soup"er Bowl!

Samaritan Ministries is at it again. Raising money to feed the hungry in our area.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Jan Kelly knows how hunger affects the Triad. She is the Executive Director of Samaritan Ministries and she sees it each year.

"I think it would shock people if they saw how many in our area go hungry every day. Especially in the past year. The pandemic has caused some people who wouldn't normally fall in that category to find themselves in need of help." said Kelly.