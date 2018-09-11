RALEIGH, N.C. -- The million-dollar mystery Powerball prize winner has come forward in Winston-Salem!

Benjamin Sinclair has his very own lucky numbers to thank for his $1 million prize win.

“I’ve been playing the same numbers for five years,” Sinclair said. “They’re very special to me.”

Sinclair's good luck began when he stopped at the Sheetz on Fairlawn Drive in Winston-Salem and bought a $2 ticket for the drawing on October 27.

“I only play when the jackpot gets above a certain amount,” Sinclair said. “I knew it was a long shot, but I still used the same numbers.”

The jackpot for this drawing was at $750 million.

He checked his ticket the next evening.

Sinclair's special numbers, 8-12-13-19-27, matched all the white balls to win $1 million. It was one of eight tickets in North Carolina to win a big prize in the drawing.

“I had to look at the numbers several times to make sure,” Sinclair said. “It feels great to win.”

Sinclair claimed his prize Thursday afternoon at NC Lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After state and federal taxes, he took home $705,011.

