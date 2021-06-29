Triad emergency veterinarian answers your questions

Dr. Kelley Gebhardt is a veterinarian at Happy Tails Veterinary Emergency Clinic in Greensboro.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pets are more than furry friends, they are members of our families. And like any other family member, you want to make sure they are healthy. Dr. Kelley Gebhardt is a veterinarian at Happy Tails Veterinary Emergency Clinic in Greensboro. She joins us to answer any questions you have about taking care of pets.

5 Things Your Veterinarian Wish You Knew For Your Pet

1. Vaccines are lifesaving-get them ASAP. Vaccines and wellness care cost much less than what it costs to treat the diseases they are preventing.

2. Parasites (intestinal parasites, fleas, and heartworms) are a year-round threat. Remember to keep your pets on proper preventatives year-round.

3. Pet health insurance or an emergency fund/emergency credit card is a must!

4. Cats need vet care too (every year at minimum).