Summer marks the end of extra Pandemic EBT funds for North Carolinians

As the extra Pandemic EBT relief ends, families who are eligible for food stamps will still receive those benefits monthly.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The temporary Pandemic EBT aid gave families extra food assistance benefits loaded onto cards each month during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extra money stopped with August benefits. WFMY News 2's Giselle Thomas spoke to a mom of five who said food and snacks are essential in her home.

"Instead of eating three meals a day, they [her children] want three snacks, two meals, and then you've got the toddler who eats all the time," Melodie Collins shared.

Collins said the Pandemic EBT program helped keep food on the table, now as extra benefits end, she's forced to weigh wants and needs.

"I might have to not pay my utility bill for two more weeks, or maybe not my water bill, or the car payment late or something like that to make sure we have food in the house," Collins said.

Meanwhile, non-profit organizations like Greensboro Urban Ministry serve 125 households a day. The organization said they are available for families.



"You get to come in, choose what you want for your needs and for your family. We have fresh produce, we have dairy products, we have meat," CEO Brian Hahne said.

Hahns said Greensboro Urban Ministry aids with utility bills, rental assistance, and fresh food needs within the community.