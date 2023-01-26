New life for beloved Beef Burger: Timmy's Hot Chicken coming to Greensboro

Timmy's Hot Chicken is coming to Greensboro and will take over the historic Beef Burger location on West Gate City Blvd.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro institution is getting new life. Timmy’s hot chicken will be taking over the space on West Gate City Boulevard.

WFMY News 2'S Jaelen Gilkey gives us a closer look at the plan for the historic spot.

You may remember in May 2021 Greensboro's beloved Beef Burger prepared to close its door for the last time after 57 years. Fast forward to Thursday, 21 months later, a new owner is looking to put a fresh face on an old favorite.

“I'm nervous, but I think we're up for it," Timmy's Hot Dog owner said.

Almost two years after the beloved beef burger closed its doors for the last time.

Timmy's Hot Chicken is a Winston-Salem favorite that is making its way to Greensboro.

“Our menu is so simple, we've got four sandwiches, fried chicken, a few sides very simple but it tastes great, and that's what I hear about this place. Food was super simple, but it tasted great,” Owner Timothy Walker said.”

Owner Timothy Walker and his team are just in the beginning stages of transforming this Greensboro landmark into the city's newest eatery and they've got some big shoes to fill.

We've had a ton of positive feedback. I think everyone in the community is really excited that something else is going in here and hopefully they like what we're doing,” Walker continued.

Walker said there is a lot of work to be done before they can open.

“I think it opened the year before they actually had a health department here in the state of North Carolina, that's what I heard. So, a lot of things got grandfathered in that just wouldn't fly anymore, Walker explained”

The plan is to keep as much of the beef burger feel in the new Timmy's hot chicken

“We're going to try to keep it as much the same as we can. A lot of people have been asking what we're going to do to it, and it won't be much. I love the look, we're going to have to paint and there are So many things that have to update so it's going to be a long process and a lot of work, Walker expressed.”