Create an Indian feast at-home

Chef Natasha Ford walks us through how to make Garam Masala Chicken Curry.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Garam Masala Chicken Curry

Yields: 4 servings

Ingredients:

2 Tb. Coconut Oil

1 Red Onion peeled, minced

1 Tb. Fresh ginger finely grated

1 ½ Tb. Curry Powder

1 Tb. Garam Masala

2 Roma Tomatoes stemmed, chopped ½ “pieces

1 C Water

Sea Salt

Coconut Milk (1) 14 oz. can

1 lb. Raw Chicken thighs/breasts chopped bitesize pieces

Cilantro for topping



Procedure:

1. Prepare onion, garlic cloves, ginger, and tomatoes and set aside.

2. Chop chicken into pieces and set aside.

3. In lg. saucepan or pot, heat oil over med heat until hot. Add 1 piece of onion to oil, when it starts to sizzle it’s ready.

4. Add finely chopped red onion. Sprinkle with a couple pinches of salt, and cook, stirring to prevent browning or burning, for 7 minutes, or until the onions are soft.

5. Add chopped tomatoes and garlic, and stir, cooking about 1 minute more, or until tomatoes start losing their shape, and melting into onions.

6. In sm. bowl, combine garlic, ginger, garam masala, and curry powder. Add just enough water to create a slurry, about 2 Tb or so (the water helps protect the spices from burning when you add them to the pan).

7. Add spice mix to pan once tomatoes are done. Stir constantly for 30 seconds, or until you start smelling the spices. Don’t overcook or the spices will become bitter.

8. Add water and coconut milk, salt generously and bring to low simmer.

9. Simmer with off for about 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

10. Add chicken. Cook about 5-7 minutes, or until cooked through.

11. Serve with chopped cilantro, and, if desired, unsweetened yogurt. Serve over rice.