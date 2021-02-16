The Reidsville family was using candles for light when one of them caught the house on fire.

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — So many people were impacted by the weekend ice storm. Sitting in the dark, many turned to candles for light.

But for one Reidsville family, that candle light turned their family's life upside down.

The Cranford house was one of thousands that lost power in our area this past weekend.

As many celebrated valentine's Day and the return of power across the Triad, the Cranford's were left picking up the pieces of their life.

Steven and Beth Cranford have been married since 2017. They moved into their home and started a family in May of that same year.

Since that day, they've been building memories with their children Allison and Waylon ever since.

"Once the flames actually started there was nothing we could do."

Unfortunately for the Cranford's their home was a total. But our community has rallied around them and have several locations set up where you can go and donate goods for the Cranford Family.

Location 1:

Grace Baptist Church- 3097 US-311, Madison, NC, they will be accepting donations from 9a-1p; Monday-Friday

Location 2:

Foss Recycling- 219 Watlington Industrial Dr, Reidsville, NC 27320, they will be accepting donations from 8a-4p; Monday-Friday

Location 3: