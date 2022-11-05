Mom is Spartan and her daughter is an Aggie, and they’re graduating a week apart.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Graduation season is here and across the Triad, scholars of all ages are turning their tassels and tossing their caps.

Here in Greensboro, there's an extraordinary story at the two largest universities in our city. A mother who attended the University of North Carolina Greensboro (UNCG) and her daughter were over at North Carolina A&T (NCAT), both are graduating this month, and we caught up with both to talk to them about this special accomplishment.

Yvonne Hall and her daughter Gabrielle have a lot to celebrate within this 8-day span.

Mom graduated last weekend from UNCG and this Saturday, daughter Gabrielle, will walk across the stage with the NCAT Spring Class of 2022, and graduation is a milestone they reached together.

Graduating from college is always a very special accomplishment for any student, but as Gabrielle Hall tells me, for her and her mom Yvonne Hall. This month is even sweeter.

"I love my mom, she's my girl, she's my world. She has done so much for me and the fact that we're graduating together is a huge accomplishment for the both of us."

Mom, Yvonne, told me that this last week and a half has been super emotional for both of them, but her especially.

"My emotions are really overwhelmed right now."

Throughout their time as students, Yvonne and Gabby told me that they were so glad they had each other to lean on, and Gabby is extremely thankful for that.

"We would always be on the phone calling each other just making sure we were getting assignments in on time, studying, staying focused, she would pray with me because I needed that encouragement to get through this semester."

Yvonne told me she's just thankful they made it through to the end.