GREENSBORO, N.C. — Some times the biggest difference comes from the smallest act. That's the case for some elementary students in Greensboro who are helping a local college meet its fundraising goal.

Some Greensboro students, whose school was damaged by the 2018 Tornado and who aren't close to making their college decision, felt a need to help a local university--Bennett College.

Erwin Montesorri Elementary students have raised funds by donating quarters. It started in Karen Wallace's first grade class last week - and spread to other parts of the Alamance Elementary, where Erwin students now go due to the tornado.

You've probably heard the story of Bennett College who could lose accreditation if they don't raise $5 million by February 1. Bennett College (Bennett Belles) is one of only two women only Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the nation. Spelman College is the other one.

Bennett was also notified in December by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACS) that the the all-girls HBCU will be removed from its membership due to financial instability and enrollment struggles.

Since that time people far and near have rallied around the school with donations and support. Two of its biggest donations came last week from the CEO of Papa Johns and Z. Smith Reynolds each game $500,000.

