5 Virtual ghost stories and haunted events you should know about!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Halloween is almost here!
Spooky sightings and ghost stories are a must this time of year! The city of Greensboro is offering some spooky virtual events that you can take advantage of for Halloween fun!
Here's a list of some virtual events!
- Flesh From the Bone: Tuesday, October 27, 8 pm, Facebook
It is time for tales that are fit for neither man nor beast! Join Master Storyteller Donna Washington for some creepy, blood-drenched, tales of terror. These stories are not for children.
- Pumpkin Story and Counting Rhyme: October 28, 10:30 am, Facebook
Enjoy a Halloween story and counting rhyme.
- Ghost Stories with Cynthia Moore Brown: October 30, Facebook
Storyteller Cynthia Moore Brown shares a thrilling set of ghost stories with the Greensboro History Museum. Brown, who has published several volumes of spooky tales and appeared on TV and radio, has been enchanting and frightening audiences at the museum for more than three decades. This year her spine-tingling tales come to you on the Greensboro History Museum Facebook page.
- History Lunch Break – Greensboro’s Haunted Spaces: Friday, October 30,12 pm, Facebook
The Greensboro History Museum’s weekly History Lunch Break takes a look at some of Greensboro’s haunted spots and spooky stories.
- Full Moon Fusion with Donna Washington: October 31, 6 pm, Facebook
Award-winning Donna Washington has been called a "walking Disney movie" and she will share some not-so-scary stories just right for a family audience. Enjoy a live conversation with the Donna after her presentation.