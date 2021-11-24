This Burlington mailbox offers express delivery to Santa

The official drop off location is 267 West Front Street in downtown Burlington.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — The Burlington Police Department is now accepting letters to Santa Claus! Santa has declared 267 West Front Street in downtown Burlington, as an official designated drop-off location for Christmas letters.

According to the Burlington Police Department, a magical red mailbox has appeared at the public entrance of the headquarters building to receive Christmas letters written to Santa from the community. Several of Santa's secret elves have been assigned to hand-deliver the letters to him in the North Pole.

Letters will be collected from Saturday, Nov. 27, to Monday, Dec. 13.

"It has been a big responsibility, one that we don't take lightly and enjoy every year. Santa has entrusted us with being the site of his magic red mailbox, and we want to make sure we protect every letter and make sure they get in the right hands," said Chief of Police Brian Long.

Santa's Burlington Bureau lead elf, 'Jingle Belle,' said, "the children of Burlington should have their letters to Santa placed in the magic red mailbox by 5:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 13, to ensure we can make certain that Santa has ample time to read all of the letters before Christmas Eve."