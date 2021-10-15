Steel Hands Brewing opening taproom in Greensboro

The brewery is based in Cayce, South Carolina, but will soon have a new home across the street from the Greensboro Coliseum.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A new brewery will soon call Greensboro home.

Steel Hands Brewing is based in Cayce, South Carolina. On Friday, the brewing company broke ground on a new taproom off West Gate City Boulevard, where they will brew and bottle their own beer. It'll be right across the street from the Greensboro Coliseum.

The taproom will seat about 190 people inside and there will be a large outdoor space. It will also have a kitchen and serve food, as well as a pizza oven.

Steel Hands Brewing anticipates hiring 30-40 people for its Greensboro location.

The company said it has live music as part of its operation in South Carolina and looks forward to doing the same at the new Greensboro spot.