How to Deal with Prom Anxiety

Body Language Expert, Blanca Cobb, help ease fears of parents and teens during prom season.

With spring comes prom for high school students. Prom can be an exciting time because it’s an opportunity to dress up and go to a formal event with classmates. But, the prom can also bring uncertainty for parents and students.

Many teens are concerned about prom dates, whether the person they’d like to go with will accept their invitation or will invite them. No one likes rejection, yet it’s an unfortunate fact of life. You can help your teen by suggesting they think about a few different people they’d like to go to the prom with. And encourage them not to take it personally.

If your teen can’t get a date for the prom, you can encourage them to go with a group of friends. This way, there isn’t any pressure of “dates” or “dating.” Many kids are thinking about college and not settling down with one person, particularly if it's their senior year.

No parent wants to think about their teens drinking, much less drinking and driving. But it’s a meaningful conversation to have. Peer pressure is real. Talking to teens about ways to deal with stress will help prepare them for what to say if faced with the situation. Also, parents might want to think about a no-ask policy for prom night. Many teens are scared to get in trouble with their parents. To help keep your teens safe, you might want a policy where they can call you anytime if they’re worried about driving or getting in a car with someone who’s been drinking. Get your teen home safely.