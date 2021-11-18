What is the meaning of life: Youday!

Coach LaMonte answers the age-old question, ‘What is the meaning of life?’

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Have you ever asked the question what is the meaning of life? Today on Youday! Coach LaMonte finally answers the question.

Philosophy asks the question -- what is life? It suggests life is the aspect of existence that processes, acts, reacts, evaluates, and evolves through growth.

I wonder if the appropriate question is what is the meaning- the purpose of life? I believe that anything that has breath was created with an intended purpose that must be fulfilled.

The greatest tragedy in life is not death- but a life void of purpose realized. The unsatisfied purpose will lead to a life unsatisfied- a life filled with questions and not answers. You don't exist to merely exist- there is a contribution that only you can deposit in the world to make it a better place.

Whatever you were created to fulfill is waiting to be fulfilled by you. Your intended purpose is calling- it's time to answer. This is Coach LaMonte. Make today your best Youday!. I'll see you tomorrow.