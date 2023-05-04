Parenting children through the years

Blanca Cobb shares how to parent kids throughout their many developmental stages.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. Raising children is one of the most challenging yet, fulfilling jobs a parent can have. We know that it isn't always easy raising kids.

Parents need to realize that children go through developmental phases where they learn to think for themselves, question the status quo, and become independent. Part of this process is to think differently from their parents, which can mean they may not always do what you want.

Sometimes, as parents, you take it personally when your kids don't listen or break the rules for the umpteenth time. During these moments, ask yourself what's happening with them. For example, if you teach your kid to speak up for themselves, you will hear no. You might need to remind yourself that they're practicing assertiveness. However, you can teach your child to temper their assertiveness. For example, there's a difference between saying no vs. saying no while yelling. Examining your expectations for your children is important, as hard as it might be. Ask yourself if your expectations are realistic.

A great way to insulate parents from the frustrations of raising kids is to offer to give them breaks, particularly during trying times. So, you might want to offer to run carpool or invite your friend's kids over to your house for a playdate. If they have a teen, then invite the teen over for dinner or to hang out with your teen.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb – Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline, and I'll get back to you. While you're on my page, I'd appreciate it if you give my page a "like."

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.