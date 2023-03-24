North Carolina gun laws 2023: What changes for gun buyers after pistol permit law repealed

The General Assembly overturned Gov. Cooper’s veto Wednesday, removing a rule that required gun buyers to get a pistol permit.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A decades-old gun law is off the books. Lawmakers simplified the process to buy a gun in North Carolina.

Republicans shot down a veto from Governor Roy Cooper Wednesday.

People interested in buying a handgun no longer need to get a permit from their sheriff's office.

Shopping for handguns will require one less step for gun buyers.

First National Pawn regional supervisor Kyle Farson put new signs up throughout his shop letting customers know the process of getting a handgun will change now that pistol permits are no longer required by law.

“We’ll be conducting FBI NICS background checks as we’ve always done for long gun,” Farson said. “We call the FBI they fill out a gun form called 4473 put it through a federal database to see if there’s anything that’s outstanding or that is outstanding about the person that might keep them from being able to legally own a firearm. “

All gun sellers and buyers in the state are required to go through this process. Farson warned delays are likely, now that it's the only required step.

“Be patient with us be patient with your government officials this Is going to take a little bit longer there will be some delay,” Farson said. “Granted if you do everything right and you’re able to legally and ethically own a firearm you’ll be able to get one.”

Farson said he doesn’t see the change impacting his business much.

“It really doesn’t for us we didn’t take a position on either stand both ways gave individuals in our state a way to legally and ethically purchase a firearm,” Farson said. “This way it just goes one without the other.”

Local sheriffs have differing opinions. Prior to this change, their offices would have to check a buyer's 5-year criminal history and verify other information through the court and the FBI.

In a statement, Guilford County sheriff Danny Rodgers wrote "There's an endless amount of loop holes that this bill will shed light on. Public safety for the citizens of Guilford County is my top priority; therefore, providing an easier way for criminals to obtain handguns is not in our best interest."



Randolph County sheriff Gregory Seabolts wrote "The Freedom and Protections Bill will speed up the process for law-abiding citizens to purchase guns. I feel confident the NICS check will provide adequate protections and put guns only into the hands of citizens who are not precluded from owning them."



A change to a century-old law that'll make it easier to walk out of a gun shop packing heat.



Sheriff's offices have stopped processing all pending pistol permits since they're no longer needed.

