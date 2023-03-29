Alamance County Sheriff's Office will no longer issue pistol purchase permits

On the heels of a passage of a new law, the Alamance County Sheriff's Office will no longer give out pistol purchase permits.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — The Alamance County Sheriff's Office announced they will no longer issue pistol purchase permits, with the passage of a new law Wednesday.

The bill eliminates the need for a local sheriff to issue a permit before someone can buy a handgun.

Alamance County deputies referenced the bill in their statement saying they will no longer take applications for pistol purchase permits or issue them out.

For pending applications, deputies said they will not be processing any further permits or refunding fees for previously submitted permit applications.

Alamance County Sheriff's Office said this new law will not change the process for applying for a concealed handgun permit.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.