Stuck in a mental rut? Getting out requires a change in thinking: YouDay!

Coach LaMonte shares how can change your thoughts by simply creating new positive images.

In the days before COVID-19, I enjoyed going to the movie theater. Grabbing popcorn and snacks was the first thing I would do. Let me be honest...I would actually go to the store, buy snacks and sneak them in. Don't judge me...I am sure you have done the same thing a time or two. One of my favorite moments at the theater is watching the movie trailers. That is your opportunity to see upcoming movies that will grace the screen soon. I was always curious why directors and production companies would choose certain scenes from the movie, just the right scenes to entice me to stand in line when the movie came out, and just enough to not spoil the plot.

This is how we are as the internal movie producers of our own lives. We select the scenes, whether past experiences or events to come, placing them on the screens of our minds, replaying these images just enough to keep us motivated or enough to hold us back. In a movie theater you can't control the trailer you see but in your mind you can. You can decide in your mental movie if you will be the hero or villain, if you win or lose, or if you save the day or don't make it to the end. You control your outcome! What movie is currently playing on the reel of your life and are you winning?

-Coach LaMonte

