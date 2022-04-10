Country star Kelsea Ballerini spoke about celebrating her new album and navigating big changes in her life in an exclusive CBS Mornings interview.

Oftentimes, pushing through tough times takes resilience. Resilience is emotional, mental, and physical strength that you rely on to get you through difficult moments in your life. The more resilient you are, the easier it is to bounce back from hardships. Resilient people tend to be solutions focused. Do what they need to do to get through a hard time.

A common misconception about resilience is that you figure things out by yourself. You rely only on yourself to get through hardships. However, that is not the only case. Resilient people reach out to others during challenging times for support, guidance, and resources, but they do the work needed to make it to the other side. For example, think that many people have lost their homes in Hurricane Ian's destruction and have to start over. Getting help from insurance companies, the Red Cross, family, friends, and neighbors help; yet, they rely on their emotional, mental, and physical grit to rebuild their lives.

Developing your resiliency is simpler than you might think. When something bad happens, instead of internalizing the situation and assuming the worst, challenge yourself to think positively and find solutions. You're conditioning your outlook and mind. Identify someone who handles stress and challenges well and ask yourself what you can learn from their experiences. Reach out to that person during challenging times for advice and guidance. Sometimes, a resilient person you admire could be someone you don't know, such as a famous person, and you can read their biographies to learn how they handled challenges.

A couple of times in the interview, Kelsea covered her coffee cup with both hands. You hold something in place or down to help stabilize it. Perhaps, sharing a difficult moment in her life, such as her divorce, made her feel unstable and uncertain that she held down her coffee cup because that's what she thought she needed.